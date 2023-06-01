2023-24 college football bowl schedule, games, dates, locations, kickoff times, TV channels





The 100-day countdown to kickoff for the 2023 college football season has begun, and fanatics can already get started making initial plans round bowl season. Bowl Season has launched the total postseason time table for the 2023-24 season. The season starts on December 16, 2023, with the Bahamas Bowl and concludes with the College Football Playoff National Championship on January 8, 2024, at NRG Stadium in Houston. The CFP semifinals will go back to New Year’s Day for the primary time in 3 years, with the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl taking part in semifinal hosts for the fourth time because the CFP’s implementation in 2014. This may also be the ultimate bowl season that includes a four-team box for the CFP as a 12-team playoff will arrive following the 2024 season.

As a part of bowl season, CBS will proceed to broadcast the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. Kickoff is about for two p.m. on Friday, December 29 in El Paso, Texas. The whole time table for the 2023-24 college football season together with dates, places, and TV channels is supplied underneath. All occasions are in Eastern Time.

College Football Playoff

– Jan. 8: National Championship, Houston, Texas, TBA (ESPN)

– Jan. 1: Rose, Pasadena, Calif., 5 p.m. (ESPN), TBA vs. TBA

– Jan. 1: Sugar, New Orleans, La., 8:45 p.m. (ESPN), TBA vs. TBA

- Advertisement -

Selection committee bowl video games

– Jan. 1: Fiesta, Glendale, Ariz., 1 p.m. (ESPN), At-large vs. At-large

– Dec. 30: Orange, Miami Gardens, Fla., 4 p.m. (ESPN), ACC vs. Big Ten/SEC

– Dec. 30: Peach, Atlanta, Ga., Noon (ESPN), At-large vs. At-large

– Dec. 29: Cotton, Arlington, Texas, 8 p.m. (ESPN), At-large vs. At-large

Other bowl video games

– TBD: Holiday Bowl, San Diego, Calif., TBD, Pac-12 vs. ACC

– Jan. 1: Citrus, Orlando, Fla., 1 p.m. (ABC), Big Ten vs. SEC

– Jan. 1: ReliaQuest, Tampa, Fla., Noon (ESPN2), ACC/Big Ten vs. SEC

– Dec. 30: Arizona Bowl, Tucson, Ariz., 4:30 p.m., MAC vs. MWC

– Dec. 30: Music City, Nashville, Tenn., 2 p.m. (ABC), Big Ten vs. SEC

– Dec. 29: Liberty Bowl, Memphis, Tenn., 3:30 p.m. (ESPN), Big 12 vs. SEC

– Dec. 29: Tony the Tiger, El Paso, Texas, 2 p.m. (CBS), ACC vs. Pac-12

– Dec. 29: Gator, Jacksonville, Fla., Noon (ESPN), ACC, SEC, Big Ten

– Dec. 28: Alamo, San Antonio, Texas, 9:15 p.m. (ESPN), Big 12 vs. Pac-



