Nayanthara to pull off a bikini in Shah Rukh Khan starrer? Here’s what we know

There is moderately a hullabaloo round Jawan. Shah Rukh Khan starrer directed by means of Atlee is far in the news as lovers are in reality excited for this one. Especially after the stupendous good fortune of PathaanShah Rukh Khan’s lovers are desperately looking ahead to his subsequent movie to hit the displays. South diva Nayanthara has a pivotal function to play in this movie. It shall be for the primary time that Shah Rukh Khan Nayanthara shall be noticed in combination. The newest scoop is that Nayanthara would possibly pull off a suit/bikini scene in the movie.

Nayanthara to don swimming wear in Jawan – is it true?

As reported by means of TeluguCinemarumours have it that Nayanthara will don a suit for a track similar to Deepika Padukone did for Pathaan. Howevercontrary to those rumoursthe newest record in the Times of India means that Nayanthara dressed in a bikini in Jawan has not anything to do with Deepika Padukone’s function in Pathaan. A supply has knowledgeable the portal that there’s no fact to the tale. The actress has no qualms about donning a bikini as she has performed it in the previous too however the principle round her pulling off swimming wear in Jawan due to Pathaan is unfaithful. The supply states”There is a plan to drape Nayanthara in a bikini in Jawan. She has no problems wearing the beach attire. She has worn it in her Tamil film. But Pathaan doesn’t call for a beachsidebikini break. This is somebody’s inventive mind working overtime.” These are merely rumours no affirmation has come both from Nayanthara or the makers of Jawan. Until any legit wordrumours will merely stay to be rumours.

- Advertisement -

Talking about JawanShah Rukh Khan’s movie marks Atlee debut as a director in Bollywood. He is one of the greatest in Tamil cinema now he’s branching out into Bollywood that too with a Shah Rukh Khan starrer. The movie will megastar Vijay Sethupathi because the antagonist Thalapthy Vijay shall be noticed in a cameo.



***************].



- Advertisement -



