Taiwan’s former leader Ma begins China visit

TAOYUAN, Taiwan — Former Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou departed for a excursion of China Monday, in what he referred to as an try to cut back tensions an afternoon after Taiwan misplaced one in every of its few last diplomatic companions to China.

The ex-president is visiting in a personal capability, bringing a delegation of lecturers and school scholars for exchanges, in addition to participants of his circle of relatives, however the shuttle is loaded with political that means.

Ma’s insurance policies introduced Taiwan and Beijing to their closest courting ever, however his go out from place of business was once overshadowed by way of huge protests towards a business maintain the mainland and his successor has involved in bolstering ties with the U.S. and protecting the autonomy of the democratically ruled island that China claims as a part of its personal territory.

Current President Tsai Ing-wen is anticipated to release a 10-day diplomatic excursion of her personal Wednesday, ostensibly to visit the island’s last allies in Latin America. She will forestall within the U.S., Taiwan’s largest unofficial spouse and provider of fingers.

Ma’s visit comes amid emerging tensions. Beijing has stepped up force towards Taiwan in recent times, poaching its diplomatic allies whilst additionally sending army fighter jets flying against the island on a close to day by day foundation. On Sunday, Honduras established diplomatic members of the family with China, leaving Taiwan with handiest 13 international locations that acknowledge it as a sovereign state.

Ma, a member of the opposition Nationalist Party (Kuomingtang), will land in Shanghai ahead of beginning his visit in within sight Nanjing. He is anticipated to excursion the mainland from March 27 to April 7, preventing in Wuhan and Changsha, in addition to different towns. He is bringing faculty scholars from Taiwan to satisfy with fellow scholars from Shanghai’s Fudan University and Changsha’s Hunan University.

Ma has framed the visit as a bid to decrease the tensions in cross-strait members of the family via other folks to other folks change. “I hope through the enthusiasm of the youth and their interactions to improve the cross-strait mood, so bring peace faster, and earlier,” he mentioned to journalists forward of his departure on Monday afternoon. He additionally mentioned it could be his first time visiting China.

His shuttle has no longer drawn a lot controversy in Taiwan, the place the general public is used to seeing Kuomingtang politicians visit China. However, it’s been criticized by way of some political fighters and activists.

A former mainland scholar leader within the 1989 Tiananmen sq. protests referred to as on Ma to cancel his shuttle. “If you have even a strand of affection for Taiwan … you should announce the cancellation of your trip,” mentioned Wang Dan, a Chinese dissident who in the past lived in Taiwan, on his Facebook web page.

A handful of protesters from a pro-independence team held an illustration on the departures space at Taoyuan airport ahead of Ma’s departure. “Ma Ying-jeou is humiliating our nation and forfeiting its sovereignty,” they shouted before police carried them out. “You are a stinky beggar.”

On the other side, a small group of people from the pro-unification camp also came to the airport to show their support. “Cross-strait relations are like flowers blossoming in spring and both sides are a family,” they shouted.

The shuttle could also be an opportunity for him to honor his ancestors, forward of Tomb Sweeping Day on April 5. During the competition, which is well known in Taiwan and China amongst different international locations, households visit ancestral graves to take care of the burial grounds and have in mind the lifeless.

Ma is not going to pass to Beijing, however would possibly meet with Chinese officers.

Ma met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Singapore in 2015, whilst he was once nonetheless in place of business. The assembly was once the primary between the leaders of the 2 aspects since Taiwan cut up from mainland China in 1949 all through the Chinese civil conflict, however was once thought to be extra symbolic than substantive.

In 2016, the independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party received nationwide elections and Beijing bring to an end touch with Taiwan’s executive, bringing up Tsai’s refusal to endorse the concept Taiwan and China are one nation.

