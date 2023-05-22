Texas National Weather Service predicts more rain, heat By accuratenewsinfo May 22, 2023 0 0 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp The National Weather Service’s newest forecast for Houston predicts heat climate and rainfall all the way through the week. Monday Although there’s a probability of scattered rain or thunderstorms alongside the coast, Monday will in all probability be dry. The climate provider forecasts the day to start out out cloudy and change into partially sunny within the afternoon. Houston will revel in highs within the mid to higher 80s and lows within the 60s.- Advertisement - The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has issued an Ozone Action Day for the Houston, Galveston, and Brazoria spaces because of environmental prerequisites that advertise prime ranges of ozone air pollution. Symptoms of respiration well being problems, together with aggravation of bronchial asthma, could also be higher on account of abnormally prime ranges of ozone, often referred to as smog. Tuesday There can be remoted afternoon and early night rain on Tuesday, with the morning last dry. Expect highs within the higher 80s and a low round 70. Wednesday Wednesday will likely be a heat day with a prime chance of rain and thunderstorms, specifically north of Interstate 10. Humidity ranges may also building up. Highs will likely be within the higher 80s and lows round 70.- Advertisement - The remainder of the week Thursday would possibly carry a couple of more showers than previous within the week, however total, the elements must be cooler. The forecast requires a dry duration starting on Friday and lasting all the way through the weekend. TagsheatNationalpredictsRainserviceweather Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous article‘Granny flats’ play surprising role in easing California’s housing woesNext articleRare earths, Ukraine top agenda on French President Macron’s historic visit to Mongolia More articles Texas militia member sentenced to almost 5 years in prison in Jan. 6 case May 22, 2023 Houston ranked 2nd-fastest growing metro area in the U.S. May 20, 2023 Texas’ New Electric Vehicle Tax Doesn’t Add Up May 20, 2023 - Advertisement - - Advertisement - Latest article Man admits to stealing almost 200,000 Cadbury Creme Eggs, authorities say May 22, 2023 How Wall Street is preparing for possible US debt default May 22, 2023 Seminole looks to the future when it comes to recreational activities May 22, 2023 Texas militia member sentenced to almost 5 years in prison in Jan. 6 case May 22, 2023 37 Comfort Zone Quotes to Motivate Yourself into Action May 22, 2023