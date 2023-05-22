Rare earths, Ukraine top agenda on French President Macron’s historic visit to Mongolia

France’s President Emmanuel Macron, proper, speaks with U.S. President Joe Biden after a circle of relatives picture consultation of leaders of the G7 and invited international locations all through the G7 Leaders’ Summit in Hiroshima, western Japan, Saturday, May 20, 2023. (Brendan Smialowski/Pool Photo by the use of AP)

BEIJING — Access to uncommon earth minerals and Russia’s struggle towards Ukraine crowned the agenda on French President Emmanuel Macron’s historic visit to Mongolia.

Macron met together with his Mongolian counterpart Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh on Sunday within the capital Ulaanbaatar and pledged cooperation on the extraction and business of minerals utilized in satellites, cellphones and different key applied sciences.

The visit was once the primary via a French head of state to Mongolia, a landlocked democracy of three million folks two times the dimensions of Texas sandwiched between Russia and China.

Mongolia’s grasslands, mountains and deserts cling huge deposits of coal, copper and lesser-known minerals essential to the trendy economic system.

Macron’s shuttle adopted his attendance on the Group of Seven summit in Japan, the place Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was once a key matter.

The warfare is having an international have an effect on, Macron stated, referring to top meals costs and extra refugees. More than 8 million Ukrainians were pressured from their properties, in accordance to the United Nations.

“A go back to peace on the European continent in compliance with global legislation,” is without equal purpose, Macron stated. “I was able to share with the President our will to support a state that is under aggression.”