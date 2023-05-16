Musk Warns Tesla Shareholders to Expect “Challenging” Year

Elon Musk, the executive govt of Tesla, warned shareholders Tuesday to be expecting a hard 12 months as a result of an unsteady world economic system and prime rates of interest.

“This is going to be a challenging 12 months,” Mr. Musk stated at Tesla’s annual shareholder assembly. He added, “Tesla is not immune to the global economic environment.”

Mr. Musk’s pessimistic forecast got here in an another way upbeat presentation to a pleasant crowd at Tesla’s manufacturing facility in Austin, Texas. He in large part neglected complaint by means of activist traders on quite a few problems, together with allegations of racial discrimination at its California manufacturing facility, and whether or not the corporate was once adversarial to hard work unions or its board was once doing a excellent task overseeing control.

He did, alternatively, reply to activists by means of promising that Tesla would examine whether or not any providers of cobalt, a battery uncooked subject matter, have been the usage of kid hard work.