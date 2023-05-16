Jim Harbaugh advised Blake Corum to turn pro before star Michigan RB decided on return for 2023 season

Michigan’s star operating again Blake Corum has selected to return to play for the Wolverines within the 2023 season, fairly than coming into the NFL draft. Michigan trainer Jim Harbaugh is happy to have certainly one of his key offensive avid gamers again on the workforce. However, Harbaugh didn’t spend the off-season attempting to persuade Corum to come again to school.

In 2022, Corum had essentially the most a success season of his school occupation, collecting 1,463 dashing yards and 18 touchdowns. After maintaining a knee harm in one of the most Wolverines’ ultimate common season video games, Harbaugh advised Corum to have corrective surgical treatment and move on to skilled soccer.

“[Harbaugh] said, ‘Get the surgery.’ And he told me to go to the League,” stated Corum in an interview with The thirty third Team. “I said, ‘Coach, what would you do?’ He said: ‘I would go to the [NFL].'”

Despite this recommendation, Corum underwent surgical treatment and decided to return to Michigan for some other season with hopes to information his workforce to the natioanl championship sport.

“My goals have always been about leaving an enduring legacy at the winningest program in the history of college football,” Corum wrote when saying his return. “Motivated by my profound love for Michigan and commitment to my education, I have decided to return for another season.”

Although the severity of Corum’s harm has no longer been disclosed, it’s been reported that he underwent complete meniscus restore, which might have sidelined him for all of the draft procedure had he selected to claim. Due to the surgical treatment, Corum overlooked spring observe.

Michigan may have two proficient operating backs together with Corum and Donovan Edwards within the 2023 season. Edwards emerged onto the workforce and rushed for 520 yards within the ultimate 3 video games, completing the 12 months with 991 dashing yards. Wolverines are set to take on East Carolina of their opening sport of the season, adopted via further nonconference video games before opening up Big Ten play in Week 4 towards Rutgers.