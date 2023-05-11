Thursday, May 11, 2023
Motorcycle rider flips off Florida deputy before crashing into pickup truck, sheriff’s office says

By accuratenewsinfo
A motorcyclist was arrested in Volusia County after he ran a red light while fleeing from deputies with a group of other motorists

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla.Dashcam video released by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office appears to show the moment a group of motorcycle riders allegedly drove through a red light and into an intersection before one of the riders was hit by an oncoming pickup truck.

“Here’s a good way to get yourself killed,” VSO said in a Facebook post that accompanied the video.

VSO said one of its deputies attempted to pull the group over for popping wheelies, but the group “accelerated, fled at high speed and continued driving recklessly, passing vehicles across solid double lines,” according to the post. 

While approaching the intersection of North Beach Street and West Granada Boulevard, the video shows the group traveling through the intersection while the traffic light is red. 

VSO said one of the riders looked back at the deputy and flipped him off before he collided with a pickup truck. That rider, identified as Joshua Richardson, survived and ran away from the area, the sheriff’s office said, but was later arrested.


He was arrested and charges with fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, resisting without violence, and leaving the scene of a crash, VSO said, adding that he was also cited for failure to stop at a red light and passing in a no passing zone.

It wasn’t clear if anyone else in the group was arrested or charged.

