Michael Jordan’s ‘Dream Team’ Reebok jacket from 1992 Summer Olympics up for auction

One of probably the most iconic pieces in basketball historical past, Michael Jordan’s 1992 Summer Olympics “Dream Team” Reebok warm-up jacket, is about to head up for auction by means of Sotheby’s. The jacket is estimated to be price between $1-3 million and might be to be had for bidding in a single-lot on-line sale from May 11 to June 28. Sotheby’s New York may have the jacket on public view from June 24-28.

Brahm Wachter, Sotheby’s Head of Streetwear & Modern Collectibles, commented, “The ‘Dream Team’s’ influence on basketball is immeasurable. To be able to sell this relic from such a historic world sporting event — one that is often credited for multiplying the popularity and global reach of basketball — is both rare and unparalleled. And beyond its legendary place in Olympic history, the jacket represents Michael Jordan’s fierce and devoted loyalty to Nike, a transformative and revolutionary partnership between two powerhouses that has stood the test of time.”

Michael Jordan famously wore the jacket when he permitted his 2d Olympic gold medal. However, the jacket become much more iconic as a result of what he was once seeking to disguise whilst dressed in it.

The Dream Team was once obligated to put on Team USA-issued Reebok warm-ups all over the 1992 Summer Games, however Jordan, who was once considered one of Nike’s most renowned endorsers, sought after to turn loyalty to the corporate all over the across the world televised rite. After profitable the gold medal by way of defeating Croatia 127-80 on July 5, 1992, Jordan draped an American flag over the fitting aspect of the jacket all over the medal rite to cover the Reebok emblem on his outfit. He strategically made certain the flag was once striking low sufficient to difficult to understand each the emblems on his jacket and at the proper aspect of his pants. Following the rite, Jordan tossed the jacket to Brian McIntyre, the consignor of the jacket. It is signed by way of Jordan with the identify “Brian” at the entrance proper aspect.

The scenario was once mentioned by way of Michael Jordan all over “The Last Dance.” In episode 5, he expressed his grievances in opposition to Harvey Schiller, the Executive Director of the United States Olympic Committee all over the 1992 Summer Olympics. Jordan was once unsatisfied that Schiller allegedly would no longer let Team USA athletes settle for their gold medal except they have been dressed in Reebok attire.