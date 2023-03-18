Mother of college wresting superstar CRUSHES her glasses after he lost in the last second

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

The mom of a celeb college athlete stuck the consideration of social media Friday evening after crushing her glasses.

- Advertisement -

While looking at her son, Spencer Lee, try to win his fourth nationwide identify at the DI Wrestling Championship, Cathy could not keep an eye on her feelings as Lee lost in the semifinals.

She clung directly to her glasses, starting to cry earlier than taking them them and breaking them.

The spectacles have been then thrown directly to the flooring earlier than she embraced some other member of the Iowa wrestling circle of relatives.

Lee was once pinned by means of Purdue’s Matt Ramos in the ultimate second of the 3rd duration in what was once a blow to the Iowa guy’s already historical collegiate occupation.

Amazing scene at the Division I Wrestling Championships. Iowa’s Spencer Lee, going for his fourth nationwide championship, loses in the semifinals. His mom was once reasonably dissatisfied with it. pic.twitter.com/uHIXOvMIFx — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 18, 2023

Spencer Lee’s historical collegiate occupation got here to an finish Friday evening after a loss in the semis

Purdue’s Matt Ramos pinned Lee in the ultimate second of the 3rd duration in the wrestling champs

According to the ESPN broadcast, Cathy was once another for the US Olympic judo crew at one level in her personal occupation.

Her son has gained 3 nationwide titles, in addition to 2 Big Ten convention championships right through his time at Iowa.

Both of Lee’s folks have been judo athletes, according to the Iowa Hawkeyes Wrestling Club.

The crushing consequence introduced an finish to Lee’s collegiate occupation at Iowa. Lee was once closely recruited by means of his house state faculty, Penn State, earlier than in the long run opting for the Hawkeyes.

Lee hails for Murrysville, Pennsylvania — roughly two hours from Penn State.

Prior to the loss, Lee held the country’s longest win streak at 58 suits.