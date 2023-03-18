The “John Wick” actor died Friday morning on the age of 60.

WASHINGTON — Lance Reddick’s wife has damaged her silence following her husband’s sudden death.

Stephanie Reddick posted on her past due husband's Instagram account on Saturday and thanked lovers for his or her "overwhelming" beef up. The "John Wick" actor died of herbal reasons on Friday morning on the age of 60.

“Lance was taken from us far too soon. Thank you for all your overwhelming love, support and beautiful stories shared on these platforms over the last. day,” Stephanie wrote. “I see your messages and can’t begin to express how grateful I am to have them.”

In tribute to her past due husband, the actor's wife shared a number of pictures. She even integrated an image of Commander Zavala, which Reddick voices within the online game "Destiny." "And to the thousands of Destiny players who played in special tribute to Lance, thank you. Lance loved you as much as he loved the game," she added.

Stephanie mentioned donations can also be made to momcares.org in Baltimore, Maryland, Reddick’s native land.

Reddick’s death comes simply days ahead of the theatrical free up of “John Wick: Chapter 4,” which he stars in.

"John Wick — Chapter Four" shall be devoted to Reddick, mentioned director Chad Stahelski and megastar Keanu Reeves, who mentioned in a remark they had been "deeply saddened and heartbroken at the loss."

The newest installment of the franchise had Reddick reprise his position as Charon, the multi-skilled Continental Hotel concierge.

His upcoming initiatives come with twentieth Century’s remake of “White Men Can’t Jump” and “Shirley,” Netflix’s biopic of former Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm. He was once additionally slated to look within the “John Wick” by-product “Ballerina,” in addition to “The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial.”

He is survived through his wife, Stephanie Reddick, and youngsters, Yvonne Nicole Reddick and Christopher Reddick.