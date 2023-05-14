Mobile home resident in Pasco County found dead with multiple stab wounds

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is these days investigating a murder that came about on the Blue Jay Mobile Home Park in Dade City, Florida.

According to reviews, the incident came about in the early hours of Sunday when a girl used to be came upon deceased at her place of dwelling with multiple stab wounds. The government have been alerted by means of any individual who reported the incident at roughly 12:15 a.m.

A male suspect has been taken into custody in connection with the girl’s loss of life. It is assumed that the suspect and the sufferer knew each and every different, however no additional information in regards to the suspect’s id or attainable fees has been launched right now.

The investigation is ongoing, and the PCSO has reassured the general public that their protection isn’t in jeopardy. Further updates shall be supplied as extra information turns into to be had.