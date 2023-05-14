On Mother’s Day, Rodney Reed’s Mom Keeps Up the Fight for Justice

The mom of Rodney Reed recalled going to peer him on the day he was once convicted and creating a promise to struggle for justice with him. She shared, “That evening, I went to see him and, as I was sitting, he was looking at me and said, ‘Mama, I didn’t do it.’ I said, ‘I know you didn’t do it, baby,’ and he cried … And I said, ‘Look at me.’ And as we looked at each other in the eyes I told him, ‘It’s not going to happen,’”

She defined that during that second, she had religion in God that her son would now not be carried out. They each made a pact to stick robust and now not “fall.” She promised to let the international know what had came about and vowed not to be quiet.