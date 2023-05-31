MLS: Sporting Kansas City vs Dallas FC

Experience the joys of the MLS showdown between Sporting Kansas City and Dallas FC with our knowledgeable having a bet steering. Discover treasured stats, get professional pointers, and take a look at the freshest odds to be had.
An exhilarating showdown awaits football enthusiasts as Sporting Kansas City and Dallas FC cross head-to-head in a mid-week MLS matchup at Children’s Mercy Park.
Sporting Kansas City is in pursuit of back-to-back wins for the primary time this season. On the opposite hand, Dallas FC is located fourth within the Western Conference and is fascinated by construction on their unbeaten streak of 5 video games. They sit down 11 issues above Kansas, which is positioned twelfth.
Sporting Kansas City vs FC Dallas Preview
Sporting Kansas City Form
Sporting Kansas City has added 4 issues to their MLS account of their ultimate 3 suits, together with a 1-1 draw towards Los Angeles FC, a 4-0 loss to St. Louis City, and a 4-1 win over Portland Timbers. Of their ultimate six MLS house video games, Sporting Kansas City received two, drew one, and misplaced 3, conceding 8 and scoring 8 objectives, respectively.
FC Dallas Form
FC Dallas is unbeaten of their earlier 3 suits, together with a 2-1 win towards Vancouver Whitecaps, a 1-1 draw with Houston Dynamo FC, and any other 1-1 draw with San Jose Earthquakes. In their ultimate six MLS away suits, they have received two, drawn two, and misplaced two, conceding six objectives and scoring 4.
Sporting Kansas City vs FC Dallas Stats
Here are some treasured statistics for making having a bet selections at the fit between Sporting Kansas City and FC Dallas:
- In 16 of the ultimate 18 Sporting Kansas City suits, the sum of objectives used to be beneath 3.5.
- In 8 of the ultimate ten Sporting Kansas City house suits, the sum of objectives used to be beneath 3.5.
- Sporting Kansas City has conceded in 8 of the ultimate ten suits.
- Sporting Kansas City has now not received 3 of the ultimate 4 suits.
- In 15 of the ultimate 17 FC Dallas suits, the sum of objectives used to be beneath 3.5.
- In 14 of the ultimate 16 FC Dallas away suits, the sum of objectives used to be beneath 3.5.
- FC Dallas has now not received 9 of the ultimate 11 away suits.
- FC Dallas has scored in 11 of the ultimate 13 suits.
- In six of the ultimate 8 FC Dallas away suits, the sum of objectives used to be beneath 2.5.
Sporting Kansas City vs FC Dallas – Players in Form
Jesus Ferreira of Dallas FC has 3 objectives in 4 video games, whilst Erik Thommy of Sporting Kansas City has two objectives in his ultimate 5 suits. Keep a watch on those gifted gamers, as they target to attain once more.
Sporting Kansas City vs FC Dallas Betting Tips
Full-time Result
Sporting Kansas City has received six instances, drawn as soon as, and misplaced thrice of their ultimate 10 suits at Children’s Mercy Park throughout all tournaments. FC Dallas’s ultimate 10 away video games led to two wins, 4 attracts, and 4 defeats. FC Dallas has remained undefeated of their earlier 5 outings.
Both Teams to Score
Surprisingly, Sporting Kansas City has most effective scored the primary purpose of the fit two times of their ultimate ten video games. Curiously, FC Dallas most effective scored the outlet purpose of the fit in 3 in their ultimate ten away video games. Sporting Kansas City has scored in 4 consecutive house conferences with FC Dallas.
Total Goals
Sporting Kansas City noticed greater than 2.5 objectives in six in their ultimate ten suits throughout all tournaments, scoring a median of one.1 objectives all through this run. Over 2.5 objectives got here up in 4 of FC Dallas’s earlier ten suits throughout all tournaments. They controlled to attain a median of one.1 objectives in those suits.
Match Predictions: Sporting Kansas City vs FC Dallas
The MLS fit between Sporting Kansas City and FC Dallas gifts a excellent having a bet alternative.
Sporting Kansas City vs FC Dallas: Who Wins the Game?