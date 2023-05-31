MLS: Sporting Kansas City vs Dallas FC

Sporting Kansas City vs FC Dallas Preview

Sporting Kansas City Form

Sporting Kansas City has added 4 issues to their MLS account of their ultimate 3 suits, together with a 1-1 draw towards Los Angeles FC, a 4-0 loss to St. Louis City, and a 4-1 win over Portland Timbers. Of their ultimate six MLS house video games, Sporting Kansas City received two, drew one, and misplaced 3, conceding 8 and scoring 8 objectives, respectively.

FC Dallas Form

FC Dallas is unbeaten of their earlier 3 suits, together with a 2-1 win towards Vancouver Whitecaps, a 1-1 draw with Houston Dynamo FC, and any other 1-1 draw with San Jose Earthquakes. In their ultimate six MLS away suits, they have received two, drawn two, and misplaced two, conceding six objectives and scoring 4.