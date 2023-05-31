Man in critical condition after being shot twice outside home on West Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – In the early hours of Wednesday morning, a person in his 20s was once shot outside a place of abode on the West Side of the town and was once therefore taken to a close-by health center, in step with the San Antonio Police.

The incident took place at round 3:40 a.m. in the 6200 block of West Commerce Street, in shut proximity to South Acme Road and Old Highway 90. The police had been alerted to the placement after receiving experiences of gunshots being fired.

As in line with the police investigation, the sufferer was once sitting below a automobile port in entrance of a area when two males started taking pictures at him with out provocation. The guy was once hit twice, as soon as in the top and as soon as in the arm, sooner than the suspects fled the scene. An ambulance rushed the sufferer to University Hospital, the place he was once indexed in critical condition ultimately record.

At provide, the government are not sure of the purpose at the back of the taking pictures. The police didn’t expose any information in regards to the description of the suspects.

Responding to the decision had been the San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS.

The investigation is ongoing and the government are inquiring for the general public’s cooperation to lend a hand in finding the culprits. If you will have any information in regards to the incident, you’ll be able to achieve out to the San Antonio Police Department.