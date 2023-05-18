MLB realignment: How divisions could be shifted to benefit better teams — and why that might be too reactive





The 2023 MLB season has introduced to mild the dominance of the AL East, main to discussions about conceivable realignment and adjustments to the playoff structure. Currently, all the department is appearing like the most productive staff in baseball, boasting a collective file of 99-49 when no longer enjoying towards every different. This has left the AL Central with most effective the Twins retaining a profitable file, and the department as an entire sitting 32 video games below .500.

Looking on the American League playoff seedings, the Rays are these days within the most sensible spot, adopted by means of the Rangers and Twins. The Orioles, Blue Jays, and Astros spherical out the contenders. However, if the teams have been aligned only by means of profitable proportion, the Yankees and Red Sox would be neglected of the playoffs, in spite of being two of the league’s most sensible teams. This has led to discussions concerning the equity of the present playoff structure and conceivable answers to make stronger it.

One proposed answer is to do away with divisions altogether. This concept is met with resistance due to the reality that scheduling would nonetheless stay unbalanced, and rivalries inside areas would be misplaced. Another proposal is to base playoff seeding only on the most productive file, which might imply ignoring the department winner, and probably eliminating the desire for divisions altogether.

Realignment has additionally been mentioned, however and not using a transparent answer. The sacredness of every league and the regional separation of divisions restrict the choices for shuffling teams round. Therefore, the most productive plan of action for now’s to keep the route and settle for the inherent inequities of the present machine.

Changes would possibly come one day, particularly with the possible growth of the league, however till then, fanatics of AL East teams can have to maintain the potential of being neglected of the playoffs, in spite of their profitable information.



