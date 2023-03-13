Missouri officer killed, 2nd hurt in shooting; suspect fled

A Missouri police officer has died and a 2d officer was once badly wounded after a capturing at a small-town comfort retailer

The capturing about 9:30 p.m. Sunday killed Detective Sgt. Mason Griffith of the Hermann Police Department. Authorities have now not launched the identify of the injured officer. The Missouri State Highway Patrol mentioned the injured officer was once in critical however strong situation at a health center.

The patrol has now not launched information about what ended in the capturing. It wasn’t transparent if the officials returned hearth. The patrol known the suspect as 35-year-old Kenneth Lee Simpson of St. Louis County, who were given away.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Monday that police are focusing their seek for Simpson on a house alongside Highway 19 close to Hermann, now not a long way from the place the capturing took place.

Police surrounded the house and yelled for him to come back outdoor. Officers previous searched close to a motel in Hermann, the place the Post-Dispatch mentioned Simpson and his female friend can have rented a room Sunday.

Online Missouri courtroom information display Simpson has an extended historical past of prison fees involving medication, guns offenses, attack and assets harm. A St. Louis County pass judgement on issued a warrant for Simpson’s arrest in August when he failed to turn up in courtroom in a drug ownership case.

Hermann is a city of about 2,100 citizens, about 80 miles (130 kilometers) west of St. Louis. It is the county seat of Gasconade County.

This tale has been corrected to turn that Hermann is ready 80 miles west of St. Louis, now not 40 miles.