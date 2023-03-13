Florida woman charged with stuffing boyfriend in suitcase

(NewsNation) — The pre-trial convention for a Florida woman accused of zipping her boyfriend right into a suitcase, recording his repeated cries for lend a hand and leaving him locked within till he died, is about to start this month.

Sarah Boone, 42, faces second-degree homicide fees in the dying of 42-year-old Jorge Torres Jr, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Boone’s protection lawyer stated he plans to make use of a battered partner protection when she is going to trial, WOFL-TV reported.

Mark Nejame, a felony protection lawyer, instructed NewsNation Boone’s attorneys would have a “tough road for them to go through,” in the event that they use that as their protection.

“Florida does recognize battered women syndrome or battered spouse syndrome, I should say. It’s typically the woman who’s the victim in these matters. but you have to really show that is perpetual, that is ongoing, that it escalated,” he defined.

During a pre-trial listening to in January 2022, the protection lawyer stated the case was once “not ready for trial,” and he had to meet with Boone and in finding material mavens for her protection, WOFL reported.

A pre-trial convention was once set for March 28 with a conceivable trial taking place the week of April 10.

In February 2020, Boone referred to as government from her Winter Park house and instructed dispatchers her boyfriend was once useless. Investigators stated she claimed that they had been consuming the night time sooner than and agreed it might be humorous if Torres were given into the suitcase all through a sport of hide-and-seek, consistent with an arrest affidavit from the Sheriff’s Office.

Boone reportedly admitted she zipped Torres into the suitcase, went upstairs to mattress and aroused from sleep the following morning to search out him nonetheless within and unresponsive, the record alleged.

The Sheriff’s Office stated Boone’s statements didn’t line up with video proof discovered on her telephone appearing a blue suitcase dealing with downward with Torres seeking to loose himself. In the video, he referred to as for lend a hand and yelled that he couldn’t breathe, deputies wrote in the affidavit.

Boone might be heard guffawing and announcing: “That’s what I feel like when you cheat on me,” consistent with the record.

In December 2021, Boone despatched a written letter to the pass judgement on bringing up a number of considerations, in particular relating to an alleged loss of conversation from the pass judgement on overseeing her case or her protection lawyer, WOFL reported. According to on-line data, Boone didn’t document a request for a brand new legal professional. She additionally stated she was once making plans to ship a letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis about “the mismanagement of my case.”

The Associated Press contributed to this file.