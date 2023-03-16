Missing: Matias “Matt” Guzman – Cedar Hill, Texas







CEDAR HILL, Texas — Cedar Hill police are in search of a person that used to be ultimate observed Sunday afternoon, and they are asking citizens to even be on lookout for him.

According to police, Guzman were on the crew house for approximately two weeks earlier than going lacking. He in the past lived in Dallas across the Redbird/Hampton house.

He additionally has circle of relatives in Garland and could also be attempting to achieve them there.

Matt Guzman used to be ultimate observed dressed in a brown jacket, an orange blouse and blue denims. He additionally wears glasses.

Police stated Guzman has been recognized with bipolar dysfunction and schizophrenia, which he has been prescribed medicine for. He additionally suffers from reminiscence loss because of a prior automotive coincidence.

Anyone with any information about Matt Guzman's whereabouts will have to name 911 or the Cedar Hill police at 972-291-5181.





