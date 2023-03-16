Watch a conversation on school safety and the mass shooting in Uvalde

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.
During the SXSW Edu conference this month, a keynote conversation moderated by Texas Tribune editor in chief Sewell Chan focused on school safety and mental health. Tribune readers will get an opportunity to watch that complete conversation on March 23.
You can register now to watch the conversation, which will air in its entirety at 8 a.m. March 23 on the Tribune’s site. The discussion features Nick Allen, the Ann Swindells Professor of Clinical Psychology at the University of Oregon; Odis Johnson Jr., the executive director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Safe and Healthy Schools; and Kimberly Mata-Rubio, a journalist whose daughter, Alexandria “Lexi” Rubio, was a victim of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde.
The conversation will be available to watch on demand afterward at texastribune.org/events.
