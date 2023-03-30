A 16-year-old vacationer visiting town from California were given separated from his circle of relatives out of doors Manhattan’s St. Patrick’s Cathedral an afternoon in the past and has been reported lacking, government say.

Connor Lian is claimed to be nonverbal and has autism, which compounds his circle of relatives’s fear.

According to the NYPD, Lian in some way were given separated from his circle of relatives close to the long-lasting Fifth Avenue cathedral round 5 p.m. Wednesday. He is described as being about 5 toes 6 inches tall and 125 kilos, with brown eyes and black hair.

Lian was once ultimate noticed dressed in a grey puffer coat with a blue water bottle in one of the crucial wallet, a black long-sleeved blouse and brown sneakers. He had a tan golfing hat with a “121st U.S. Open – Torrey Pines” emblem with an image of a tree at the hat.

Police say he’s going to reply to the nickname “Red.”

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is requested to name Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.