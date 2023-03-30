Juveniles crash after police chase from Louisiana into East Texas

GREENWOOD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A juvenile was once ejected from a automobile early Wednesday when it crashed throughout a police chase from Greenwood, La. into Lufkin, Texas.

A Greenwood Police officer tried a site visitors forestall on a automobile they are saying was once using 85 mph in a 55 mph pace zone. Officials say the 17-year-old unlicensed driving force, Kevin Olalde, believed that Greenwood Police may no longer go away Greenwood throughout a pursuit and fled.

- Advertisement -





Juveniles lead police on chase throughout state line (Source: Lufkin Police Department) Juveniles lead police on chase throughout state line (Source: Lufkin Police Department) Juveniles lead police on chase throughout state line (Source: Lufkin Police Department)

Caddo deputies assisted the officials, laying out spike strips to forestall the automobile. The chase led into Angelina County the place frame digicam pictures presentations the tires of the automobile blow earlier than it rolls more than one occasions. Officials say the juvenile passenger was once ejected within the crash.

- Advertisement -

Neither the driving force nor the passenger have been dressed in seatbelts. Both juveniles have been taken to the health center to be medically cleared following the crash. Authorities say nobody was once severely injured throughout the pursuit and the passenger was once launched to a dad or mum.

Officers arrested Olalde and booked him into the Angelina County Jail. He is charged with criminal evading arrest with a automobile and Class B misdemeanor ownership of marijuana.

9 infantrymen lifeless after 2 Black Hawk helicopters crash on coaching venture in Kentucky



- Advertisement -

The Lufkin Police Department compiled officer frame digicam and in-car pictures of the early morning chase that reached speeds in way over 100 mph.