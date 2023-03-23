Miss Manners: Customers make rude comments about my employee’s hair

Comment

- Advertisement - Dear Miss Manners: I’m the executive of a present retailer, the place my clientele most commonly levels from 40 to 70 years outdated. I’ve an worker in her early 20s who is good, tremendous useful and professionally courteous — the whole thing you’d need in a employee. She has her personal distinctive taste, and adjustments her hair with amusing colours or highlights; presently it’s an excessively beautiful color of sunshine inexperienced.

Several shoppers have made irrelevant comments to her about it and feature even laughed. One lady pointed at my worker, announcing to her daughter: “See? I told you she had green hair. Isn’t that nuts?”

My worker takes it in stride, smiling thru all of it, however I think horrible. I’ve sought after to mention one thing to those shoppers, however I don’t need to lose their industry. Nor can I manage to pay for to lose my worker. I’m now not positive what I will say to get them to prevent being so rude to a human being in public.

- Advertisement - You assume you have two issues: protecting your worker and now not dropping industry. Miss Manners sees 4.

Correcting your shoppers’ unhealthy habits would now not simply be unhealthy industry; it might even be rude (two issues). And now not protecting your worker isn’t just rude, however additionally it is unhealthy for industry (two extra). After all, who needs to paintings for an employer who does now not glance out for the workers?

The vital level is that your worker has observed this habits so continuously out of doors the shop that she does now not be expecting you to name the police each and every time it occurs inside of it. There would possibly come a time when the habits is so unhealthy that it’s important to ask the client to depart, however maximum scenarios may also be treated with out dropping both birthday celebration’s industry.

- Advertisement - Smile on the buyer with the daughter and say: “Really? I like the color very much. Is there something you came in to buy, or something I can show you?”

And even supposing it’s rude to inform someone else they’re being rude, etiquette is silent about 3rd events: After the client is long gone, privately inform your worker how sorry you might be that individuals may also be so terrible.

Dear Miss Manners: My son’s female friend’s mother despatched me a large card when I had surgical treatment. We’ve by no means met. She mentioned she hopes I’m feeling higher and possibly we will have lunch someday.

Should I answer with a card? If I do, am I interfering in my son’s romantic existence? I have no idea his intentions, however his female friend has purchased various issues for him over time: garments, scuba tools, snorkeling tools. Whom will have to I ask?

Your query — your first query — will likely be more uncomplicated after we’ve picked up probably the most muddle. The garments, the scuba tools, the snorkeling tools, your son’s intentions and the dimensions of the get-well card can all cross within the closet, as a result of they’re inappropriate.

So, too, is your worry that answering a call for participation to lunch will likely be thought to be meddlesome. Finally, as a result of you will have already requested Miss Manners, we will discard your query about whom to seek the advice of.

All that continues to be are a call for participation to lunch — which you will have to promptly settle for or decline — and the query of whether or not you need your son discussing your well being together with his female friend’s mom.