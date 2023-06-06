Microsoft to settle FTC privacy charges surrounding kids’ data









The Federal Trade Commission has accused Microsoft of illegally amassing and keeping the non-public data of youngsters who signed up to use its Xbox online game console. As a results of those charges, Microsoft has agreed to pay a $20 million positive. The FTC alleges that Microsoft accrued the data of underage customers with out consent from their guardians in violation of the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act. Microsoft has mentioned that it failed to delete kid accounts due to a technical glitch, the place accounts would now not be deleted in the event that they have been created incorrectly and it took a very long time for the person to whole. Corporate Vice President for Xbox, Dave McCarthy, defined further measures that the corporate is taking to build up age verification and parental involvement within the introduction of kid accounts. The proposed agreement nonetheless calls for courtroom approval.