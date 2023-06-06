Doug Pederson shuts down Jaguars signing DeAndre Hopkins: ‘Not a reality for us to bring someone like that in’

DeAndre Hopkins is recently a loose agent and is having a look for a workforce to play for in 2023 and past, preferably a contender. Although the Jacksonville Jaguars appear like a appropriate choice, they do not seem concerned about signing the five-time Pro Bowl wideout.

Jaguars head trainer Doug Pederson expresses self belief within the ability provide within the present broad receiver room.

“It’s difficult to speak about players’ caliber since we already have a fantastic room,” stated Pederson at Jaguars minicamp on Monday. “It’s challenging to incorporate someone like him who is already talented. While we consider all options, it is not feasible for us to bring someone like him on board.”







Debatably, Hopkins may well be the No. 1 broad receiver in Jacksonville, with Calvin Ridley within the fold. However, the Jaguars have already got Christian Kirk and Zay Jones as broad receivers. Evan Engram will get vital objectives at tight finish, and Travis Etienne is becoming into the passing recreation as a operating again. Jacksonville has $12,142,815 to be had in wage cap house, in accordance to the NFLPA. They have the assets to signal Hopkins however don’t seem to be taking into consideration it right now. Perhaps a vital harm may trade their outlook, however for now, they’re content material with their present team of wideouts.

In the primary ten seasons of NFL historical past, Hopkins has the eighth-most receiving yards, amounting to 11298 yards, and fourth-most receptions after the primary ten seasons, a general of 853 receptions. In the 2021 season, he averaged 7.1 catches in line with recreation (the fourth within the NFL) and 79.7 receiving yards in line with recreation (the 10th within the NFL), even supposing he handiest performed 9 video games. Among his different feats, he has been a first-team All-Pro 3 times and selected for the Pro Bowl 5 occasions in his ten seasons within the NFL.

Although Hopkins is probably the most skilled and completed broad receiver for Jacksonville, recently, he isn’t an choice for the workforce. The Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, New York Jets, and Tennessee Titans have additionally discussed their passion in Hopkins, however none appear interested in pursuing him right now.