Michelin recalls tires that don’t have enough snow traction

DETROIT — Michelin is recalling greater than 542,000 mild truck tires within the U.S. as a result of they don’t have enough traction to paintings in all snowy prerequisites.

The recall covers sure Agilis CrossClimate C-Metric tires that Michelin says don’t meet U.S. protection requirements. The tire maker says in paperwork posted Thursday by way of protection regulators that tires with out enough traction can build up the danger of a crash.

Dealers will exchange the tires for free of charge to house owners. Owners gets period in-between notification letters beginning June 12. They’ll get any other letter as soon as the replacements are to be had.

The corporate says preliminary tire checking out was once accomplished with the incorrect tire drive. Later checks by way of Michelin found out the issue.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has posted a document with the tire sizes on its website.