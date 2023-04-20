Lightning look to take commanding 2-0 lead over Maple Leafs

TORONTO, Ont. — After dominating the Maple Leafs in Game 1 in their opening spherical sequence, the Tampa Bay Lightning are again at the ice in Toronto with hopes of taking a commanding 2-0 lead sooner than the sequence shifts to Tampa.

The Lightning performed just about flawless hockey of their 7-3 Game 1 win, however accidents may just obstruct their probabilities of securing any other victory on Thursday.

Victor Hedman’s availability for Game 2 is unsure as he suffered an damage and shall be a game-time determination. Meanwhile, defenseman Erik Cernak has been dominated out after being elbowed within the head via Toronto’s Michael Bunting, who has been suspended for 3 video games.

There is an opportunity the Lightning may just see the go back of ahead Tanner Jeannot, however not anything is bound but, in accordance to ESPN.com. Nonetheless, Tampa Bay nonetheless boasts an excellent lineup, that includes stars like Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point, Steven Stamkos, and goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy.

Despite their spectacular Game 1 appearing, the Maple Leafs are nonetheless liked to win Game 2. If the Lightning organize to pull off the victory, it will sow doubt in Toronto’s thoughts as they get ready to head to the adverse Amalie Arena for Game 3.

Puck drop for the an important Game 2 is scheduled for 7 p.m.