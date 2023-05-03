Miami Springs road reopens after pipe burst – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

A road in Miami Springs that were close down since Monday evening because of a burst pipe has been resurfaced and reopened through public works crews. South Royal Poinciana Boulevard between Coolidge and Sheridan Drive needed to be closed whilst water and sewer staff needed to tear up the world to find and fasten the leaking pipe. Operations within the space have resumed as standard now that the road is open once more.

