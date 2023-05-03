An “up-and-coming” teenage equestrian has died following an coincidence all over a competition in Florida over the weekend.

The incident passed off when 15-year-old Hannah Serfass was once driving Quaxx — a 12-year-old Holsteiner gelding — when “the horse tripped and suffered a rotational fall” whilst competing on the Fox Lea Farm Spring Concours I in Venice, Florida, consistent with the U.S. Equestrian Federation.

“The fall was unrelated to a jumping effort,” the U.S. Equestrian Federation stated in a commentary confirming Serfass’ dying. “The EMT responded immediately, and Hannah was transported to Sarasota Memorial where she was pronounced dead.”

The horse was once unhurt in the coincidence.

A Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office document that was once obtained by the Sarasota Herald-Tribune stated the coincidence took place simply moments after the horse effectively landed a leap when it planted its left entrance hoof which due to this fact brought about the horse to lean considerably.

“This action caused the rider to then topple forward and off the horse in the same direction and onto the ground. The horse then continued to fall in the same direction falling over and onto the rider’s head on the ground,” the document stated.

Serfass was once described via the U.S. Equestrian Federation as a “very talented up-and-coming young rider … She was known for her passion for horses, her natural ability, and her work ethic.”

“The USEF, USHJA, and Fox Lea Farm team wish to extend our deepest condolences to Hannah’s family, support team, and friends,” the USEF stated in their statement. “The Federation takes every accident very seriously and will be reviewing the accident thoroughly to learn what we can do to minimize risk and increase safety in equestrian sport.”

Fox Lea Farm, the place the coincidence passed off, launched a commentary expressing their condolences on social media.

“Fox Lea Farm had a tragedy occur today,” the commentary learn. “Out of respect to the family, no information will be shared at this time. We send our sincere condolences to the family, trainer, friends, & the whole equestrian community. We are all heartbroken.”