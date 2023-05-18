Mexico issues first non-binary passport on International Day Against Homophobia

On May 17 which is widely known every year because the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia, Mexico issued its first non-binary passport within the municipality of Naucalpan, north of Mexico City, showed by way of the Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard on Twitter. Ebrard regarded as this tournament to be “a great leap for the freedom and dignity of people.” Mexico’s Foreign Ministry showed that the passport used to be given to Ociel Baena, and the rite used to be attended by way of representatives from the ministry and more than a few different officers together with Salma Luévano Luna, one in every of Mexico’s first trans federal legislators.

Primer pasaporte no-binario de México entregado hoy en Naucalpan, un gran salto por l. a. libertad y dignidad de las personas pic.twitter.com/NCZAPS7nt4 — Marcelo Ebrard C. (@m_ebrard) May 17, 2023

The Foreign Ministry staffers venerated the day by way of exhibiting flags and indicators in additional than 40 nations and U.S. states, as in step with the video shared on the ministry’s TikTok web page. Human Rights Watch mentioned in February that greater than a dozen nations permit for non-binary paperwork on the nationwide stage. The U.S. State Department offered an “X” (or unspecified) gender choice on id paperwork in April 2022, previewed after activist and U.S. Navy veteran Dana Zzyym filed a federal lawsuit in 2016 and won the first passport of this sort within the U.S. in October 2021.

Mexico’s Foreign Ministry declared, “Within the framework of #DiaContraLaLGTBIfobia, we endorse our support for sexual diversity. All rights must be guaranteed for all identities. No more hate speech; diversity enriches and flourishes,” whilst confirming the issuance of non-binary passports. In line with this, Mexico will start issuing non-binary passports from July 2023 at its consulates and embassies in Canada, the U.S. and different nations, as introduced by way of the ministry.

Nicole Sganga contributed to this document.