Men’s Golf Plays Host to Valspar Collegiate Invitational

PALM CITY, Fla. – The University of Houston Men’s Golf program performs host to two occasions on the All-American Intercollegiate, starting Monday morning at Golf Club of Houston.



The Valspar Collegiate Invitational yearly options some of the country’s most sensible staff fields, and the 2023 version is for sure no other. Twelve of the 15 faculties competing rank a few of the GolfStat Top 50 with 5 of the Top 10 and 8 of the Top 25.



Teams will play 36 holes Monday, starting with a 7 a.m. (CDT) shotgun get started with the Final Round teeing off at 7 a.m. (CDT) Tuesday.

Admission is unfastened to all, and everyone seems to be invited.







LIVE SCORING



Fans can observe are living scoring on the Valspar Collegiate Invitational by means of visiting Golfstat.com and following the right hyperlinks or by clicking here.







ABOUT the COUGARS



Under the management of Director of Golf Jonathan Dismuke , the 48th-ranked Cougars might be represented by means of junior Santiago De La Fuente , sophomore Wolfgang Glawe , sophomore Jacob Borow , sophomore Drew Murdock and senior Austyn Reily .







Super seniors Braxton Watkins and Campbell Gibson will compete as people.







This season, De La Fuente has been one in all Houston’s and the country’s maximum constant student-athletes. The Guadalajara, Mexico, local led the Cougars in each and every of the closing seven tournaments wherein he has competed with 4 Top-Five finishes and 8 Top-20 showings in 2022-23.







De La Fuente leads the Cougars with a 70.52 scoring moderate and 18 rounds of par or higher, together with 10 within the 60s.







Glawe stands 2nd at the staff with a 72.77 moderate and 13 rounds of par or decrease. The St. Leon-Rot, Germany, local has posted 3 Top-20 finishes in his first season at Houston.







­TEAM FIELD



The Cougars will compete in a 65-team box towards #2 Arizona State, #3 Texas Tech, #4 North Carolina, #7 Florida State, #9 Pepperdine, #10 Texas, #14 Texas A&M, #18 Georgia Southern, #26 Northwestern, #36 Wake Forest, #37 Duke, Lamar, Marquette, Minnesota and Ohio State.







­ PAIRINGS



For Monday’s first-day motion on the Valspar Collegiate Invitational, Houston will compete in teams with student-athletes from #3 Texas Tech, #4 North Carolina and #2 Arizona State.







Glawe will get started the day within the first workforce off No. 1 with De La Fuente (2nd workforce off No. 2) Borow (No. 2), Murdock (No. 3) and Reily (No. 4) following.







Watkins starts his day within the first workforce off No. 18 with Gibson (2nd workforce off No. 18) following).







Fans can in finding entire Valspar Collegiate Invitational pairings by clicking here.







­LAST TIME OUT



In their closing match, the Cougars completed 8th at their very own All-American Intercollegiate at Golf Club of Houston on March 20-21.







De La Fuente opened with a 69-68 at the first day and tied for 3rd total at 5-under 211. Glawe was once the one Cougar to shot par or higher in all 3 spherical and tied for 12th at 215.







UP NEXT



Following the Valspar Collegiate Invitational Houston will ship people to the Huntsville Toyota Walden Invitational, set for March 27-28 at Walden on Lake Conroe Golf Club.







From there, the Cougars compete as a staff for the closing time within the common season once they tee off on the Aggie Invitational at Traditions Club in Bryan-College Station, Texas, on April 10-11.







The Cougars input the postseason once they tee off on the American Athletic Conference Championships at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Fla., on April 21-23.







