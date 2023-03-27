Know the benefits of Cauliflower that make it a nutrition superstar!

Ever since the world started making healthier choices, people switched to nutritious food alternatives. So, if you are on a quest to find healthier food options, wish to try something new, or maybe even have a fresh take on familiar food, your hunt ends here! Let us introduce Cauliflower, a veggie that is a staple in every Indian kitchen but offers many health benefits, and can be rightly called the nutrition superstar. Since it’s gluten-free vegetables, it can be great for people diagnosed with celiac disease. You must be on the lookout for gluten-free alternatives. Or, you might be thinking to add low carb options to your perfect diet plan.

If you are any of the above, cauliflower is just what you are looking for. This veggie is extremely versatile as it can be eaten raw, roasted, cooked, grilled, or even baked to put on a pizza crust. Wait, there’s more! It also serves its purpose well by working as the best substitute for mashed potatoes. You can even make cauliflower rice and swap it for white rice.

To understand the importance of cauliflower even better, Healthshots got in touch with Avni Kaul, a nutritionist, to understand what makes Cauliflower a nutrition superstar.

Benefits of cauliflower you must know

Cauliflower, being a member of the cruciferous vegetable family, is known to contain a unique group of sulfur-containing phytonutrients called Glucosinolates. These nutrients encourage liver detoxification and produce antioxidants in the body.

1. Cauliflower has a high nutrient content

The expert says, “Cauliflower is regarded as a nutrition superstar because it is dense in nutrients. It has a high fiber content and vitamins like B and C. It also has a rich concentration of carotenoids (antioxidants) and glucosinolates. Even though both these compounds have been known to show anti-cancer properties, the glucosinolates have piqued the most interest in general.”

2. Cauliflower as a dietary superfood

Cauliflower is again well-known as a dietary superfood that is high in vitamins, as aforementioned, minerals, and other nutritious molecules despite its pale-colored appearance. Nowadays, cauliflower is the perfect alternative to several carbohydrate-rich foods like rice and pizza crusts.

3. It is naturally gluten-free

“Cauliflower is naturally gluten-free, however, pizza crusts made using cauliflower are not gluten-free. Other factors that make cauliflower a nutrition superstar are that it is rich in fiber, a good source of choline, and a good source of sulforaphane, which is known to aid in weight loss. Eating Cauliflower leaves you with a fuller feeling for a long time, and thus it can be a great addition to your weight loss diet plan. Alongside, it is also an alternative to low-carb grains and legumes.

4. Fertility and other nutrition facts

Now you know why cauliflower is one of the stars when it comes to nutrition. Apart from the facts mentioned above, it is rich in vitamins like C and K, and it is also an ideal source of folic acid, which supports the growth of cells in the body and is a must during pregnancy. Also, it is free from fat and cholesterol. It also has low sodium content. A cup of cauliflower contains only 25 calories, 5 grams of carbohydrates, and just 2 grams of dietary fiber.