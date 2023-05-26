Memorial Day weekend events in the Tampa Bay area

This Memorial Day weekend, there are many events going down round the Tampa Bay area that provide thrilling leisure choices for everybody.

Friday, May 26



Don’t Tell Comedy

Location: St. Petersburg Info: With a secret lineup of proficient comedians who carry out in more than a few places, from historical mansions to sweet retail outlets, Don’t Tell Comedy gifts a singular revel in the place visitors won’t know the performer till they take the degree. Previous performers integrated Ali Wong and Michael Che. Click here for tickets and more information.

Fourth Friday Tampa

Location: Tampa Info: A per thirty days arts and tradition move slowly via Downtown Tampa, Fourth Friday Tampa options more than a few points of interest akin to the Henry B. Plant Museum, Sparkman Wharf, and The Straz Center. Click here for times and more information.

Busch Gardens Summer Nights

Location: Tampa Info: Kicking off on May twenty sixth, Busch Gardens’ Summer Nights match will supply prolonged park hours with themed birthday party zones till August sixth. Catch a impressive fireworks display each Friday and Saturday. Purchase tickets and find more information here.



The Hit Factory R&B Karaoke

Location: St. Petersburg Info: Live leisure, karaoke, and visitor performances look ahead to at The Factory in St. Pete. Local distributors can be provide. Click here for tickets and more information.



Saturday, May 27



Sunset Music Festival 2023



HarvestMoon Fun Farm’s Sunflower Festival



Food Truck and Market Festival



Sunday, May 28



Memorial Day 5K & 1 Mile Fun Run

Location: Trinity Info: Presented by means of Trinity College and the Town of Trinity, Florida, proceeds from this match will move in opposition to the Honors Program at Trinity College. Register and find more information here.

Cuban Sandwich Festival

Location: Tampa Info: Featuring are living song and an abundance of meals, the Cuban Sandwich Festival welcomes contestants and cooks from throughout the international as they compete towards every different for an opportunity to earn a place at the World Food Championships. Click here for more information.

Sunday Morning Market

Location: Tampa Info: With over 70 native distributors, providing pieces akin to vegetation and artwork, in addition to are living song that starts at 11 a.m., Sunday Morning Market guarantees a fun-packed revel in for everybody. Click here for more information.



Monday, May 29

