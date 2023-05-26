Attorneys general file amicus brief in support of handgun age requirement | Arizona

(The Center Square) – Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes filed a joint amicus brief along 21 different legal professionals general to support the government’s prohibition of handguns and ammunition to these 21 and older.

The legal professionals general filed with the U.S. Court of Appeals fifth Circuit. The amicus brief is written “on the merits,” making arguments on how the Court will have to have dominated on a case it already agreed to listen to. The coalition argues that the Second Amendment lets in for governmental laws, such because the federal age requirement to buy handguns and ammunition.

“Protecting our communities from gun violence requires multiple solutions, including laws already on the books,” Mayes mentioned. “For nearly 60 years, federal law has prohibited the sale of handguns from federally licensed dealers to individuals under 21. The Second Amendment allows for such age-based restrictions, and I urge the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit to affirm the district court ruling and allow this critical safeguard to stand.”

The federal handgun restriction legislation is lately adopted in 19 states, in addition to the District of Columbia. Many of those states are concerned in the coalition, together with California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Nevada, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, and Wisconsin.