Memorial Day Forecast – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

On Memorial Day, we honor the courageous souls who fought for our freedom. If you propose to spend time open air, please keep hydrated since the climate is predicted to be typically dry and summery. The temperature might climb into the low 90s in some spaces, making it really feel even warmer whilst you mix it with prime humidity.





The trend is predicted to switch mid-week as we will be able to be between two lows, so we will be able to see scattered storms basically within the afternoon and night. However, with extra to be had moisture within the air past due week, a large number of showers and storms are most probably. Most fashions point out wetter instances from Thursday thru Saturday.

We wish to want you a beautiful day in South Florida and a protected one as neatly!

Sincerely,

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7

