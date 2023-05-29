Le’Veon Bell says he smoked marijuana before games, would still put up big numbers on the field

Le’Veon Bell has had a tumultuous soccer occupation to this point. He used to be as soon as regarded as the maximum dynamic operating again in the National Football League (NFL), and previous to his extremely publicized holdout with the Pittsburgh Steelers, he used to be a very good all-around participant who persistently put up spectacular numbers. However, Bell additionally admitted to smoking marijuana before video games.

In a up to date interview on the Steel Here podcast, Bell opened up about his marijuana use, pointing out that he still controlled to accomplish smartly in spite of smoking. “Looking back, that’s what I did,” Bell stated. “When I was playing football, I smoked. Even before the games, I’d smoke and I’d go out there and run for 150, two (touchdowns).”

During his time with the Steelers from 2013 to 2017, Bell had a dominant run, racking up 5,336 speeding yards, 2,660 receiving yards, and averaging an outstanding 5.2 yards in step with contact. He earned two All-Pro choices and had 3 1,000-yard speeding seasons. However, Bell sat out the 2018 season because of a freelance dispute and signed a four-year, $52.5 million care for the New York Jets in 2019. Unfortunately, his time with the Jets used to be a crisis, and he recorded simply 863 speeding yards and 3 speeding touchdowns whilst averaging 3.27 yards in step with elevate in one-and-a-half seasons.

Bell has since had stints with the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, however has no longer performed skilled soccer since the 2021 season. Despite this, he has mentioned that he isn’t retired from the league and hopes to at some point retire with the Steelers. “I’m trying to retire with Pittsburgh,” Bell stated. “But before I do that, I might be like, ‘Hey, let me get a couple carries in the preseason so I can show you all something.’ I would not do that anywhere else. Because I don’t even think about playing, it literally would only be in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh is where I’ll retire.”

Bell additionally expressed some be apologetic about about how he treated the contract dispute with the Steelers that in the long run ended in his departure. “It literally was the guarantee. They weren’t budging off of it and I wasn’t budging off of it. I didn’t want to leave Pittsburgh,” Bell stated. “At the end of the day, that’s where I was at. That’s where I got drafted at. Especially after going to different teams and seeing how it is, when a team has their guy, you’re their guy. I was Pittsburgh’s guy.”