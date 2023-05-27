Megan Fox opens up about her struggle with body dysmorphia





Actress Megan Fox has candidly opened up about her non-public combat with body dysmorphia, a dysfunction that may considerably injury one’s vainness and negatively affect daily actions. The famend starlet spoke to Sports Illustrated about the situation, showcasing her vulnerability and honesty in sharing her reports. Dr. Daniel Bober, a scientific psychiatrist, lately joined CBS News to speak about imaginable reasons in the back of the sickness and more than a few intervention strategies to be had for the ones affected. As a viewer, keep up-to-date with the most recent breaking news, are living occasions, and unique studies by means of enabling browser notifications.

