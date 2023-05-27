3 robbery suspects arrested after pursuit, standoff in La Verne, California

(*3*)





On Wednesday, Glendora Police Department arrested 3 robbery suspects who barricaded themselves in a La Verne house after a pursuit. The suspects had been recognized as Anissa Virgen (19), Erica Mireles (29), and Victor Hugo Benitez (30).

The suspects stole from a Kohl’s retailer in Glendora the place Benitez was once armed with brass knuckles and a taser. They fled the scene in a stolen automobile and led police on a pursuit that ended in La Verne.

- Advertisement -

The suspects jumped out of the automobile and bumped into an area. The two feminine suspects concealed inside of a closet in a space within sight the place the home-owner was once provide. Meanwhile, Benitez jumped over fences of quite a lot of properties prior to coming into one whilst the home-owner was once inside of. The home-owner was once held hostage for approximately half-hour prior to she broke unfastened. Benitez additionally had a firearm with him.

After Benitez refused to go out the house, a standoff ensued, and the Foothills Special Enforcement Team was once referred to as to the scene. Benitez in spite of everything surrendered after greater than 5 hours of negotiation.

Benitez faces a couple of fees together with kidnapping, false imprisonment, robbery, criminal evading, grand robbery auto, hit and run, and being a felon in ownership of a firearm. Meanwhile, Mireles and Virgen face fees of criminal robbery and trespassing.