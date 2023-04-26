NEW YORK — Mayor Eric Adams is set to unveil his new budget proposal Wednesday.

The mayor is looking on town businesses to tighten their belts as the town faces billions in unanticipated prices to deal with asylum seekers.

Libraries, on the other hand, may not be lower. The mayor took library cuts off the desk to save you shorter hours and weekend closures.

Adams says he desires to put cash in New Yorkers’ wallet with earned source of revenue tax credit and diminished fare MetroCards.

The ultimate budget can have to be labored out with the New York City Council through the July 1 cut-off date.

