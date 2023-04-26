Jacksonville voters to decide runoff races







The general runoff for Jacksonville, Florida, is on May 16. The general election was held on March 21, and the filing deadline to run passed on Jan. 13.

Candidates are competing for property appraiser, city council, and mayor. The general elections for sheriff, supervisor of elections, and tax collector were canceled after no more than one candidate filed to run for each race.

Runoffs were required for races where no candidate received a majority of the general election vote.

Democrat Donna Deegan and Republican Daniel Davis advanced to the runoff for mayor of Jacksonville from a field of eight candidates. Deegan received 39.4% of the general election vote, while Davis received 24.7%.

Democrat Joyce Morgan and Republican Jason Fischer advanced to the runoff for Duval County property appraiser after Morgan and Fischer received 47.6% and 30.7% of the general election vote, respectively.

Candidates for city council advanced to the runoff in the following districts: At-large Position 5, District 2, District 7, District 8, District 9, District 11, and District 14.

Jacksonville is the largest city in Florida and the 12th-largest city in the U.S. by population.

This article First appeared in the center square