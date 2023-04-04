Max Fried injury: Braves ace lands on injured list after leaving Opening Day start early with hamstring issue

The Atlanta Braves began the season off on the suitable foot, a minimum of on the scoreboard, with a 7-2 win over the Washington Nationals in D.C. Thursday afternoon. Of direction, a cloud hung over the win as a result of ace Max Fried exited in the course of the fourth inning after struggling a hamstring pressure masking first base.

After the sport, Braves supervisor Brian Snitker stated Fried will omit a minimum of one start (per the Athletic), and Fried used to be formally positioned on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with what the staff known as a strained left hamstring. Righty Bryce Elder used to be known as as much as fill the roster spot. Here is Fried’s harm:

Fried allowed one run on 4 hits with two strikeouts in his 3 1/3 innings. He used to be operating on a high quality time out even though it wasn’t dominant. The regulations of a win stipulate {that a} starter will have to move a minimum of 5 innings, so he stays and not using a resolution as he heads to the injured list.

This will in point of fact check the rotation intensity of the Braves, too. Kyle Wright, who led the majors with 21 wins final season, began the season on the injured list and whilst we like Charlie Morton in those portions, he is getting into his age-39 season. Along with Morton, the opposite wholesome individuals of the Braves’ rotation could be Spencer Strider and two inexperienced persons making their MLB debuts in Jared Shuster and Dylan Dodd.

It’s no longer all doom and gloom right here. We may just paint and positive image if we needed to. Watch: Morton remains to be masses in a position to a excellent season at his age. Strider gave the look of a frontline starter final season. Fried may no longer omit a lot time. Wright might be again prior to the top of April. Shuster (a former first-round select) and Dodd (a 2021 third-round pick of school) have large upside and the Braves must be depended on of their pitching construction.

Still, Fried and Wright being harm to start the season is a long way from excellent.

Fried, 29, used to be the Cy Young runner-up final season after going 14-7 with a 2.48 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 170 strikeouts in 185 1/3 innings.