Maverick Luka Dončić Did More For Gun Violence Overseas Than Texas Leaders Domestically

Gun violence has sadly surfaced in different portions of the arena in contemporary days, from the tragic incident at an Allen outlet mall to a college taking pictures in Serbia. Amidst this distressing news, one individual is stepping as much as assist the sufferers of this sort of scenarios with none political features in thoughts.

According to his Twitter account, the Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Dončić said on Thursday that he and his basis are exploring techniques to help the sufferers and households related to the Valdislav Ribnikar Elementary School following a mass taking pictures that killed 8 youngsters and a safety guard. Dončić expressed his condolences in opposition to the households and neighborhood suffering from this tragedy and discussed that his basis is having a look into each speedy and long-term techniques to help the varsity and its households, together with overlaying funeral preparations and counseling for college kids and their family members. He promised to supply additional information on how other people can fortify those efforts as soon as main points turn out to be to be had.

The Mavericks additionally launched a remark in accordance with the Allen taking pictures, urging electorate and leaders to take tangible motion slightly than providing “our hearts and prayers.” They famous that weapons are the principle reason behind dying for youngsters and youths in America and that mass shootings have turn out to be an unlucky truth.

The taking pictures on the Belgrade college came about on Wednesday when a 13-year-old pupil opened fireplace in school rooms all the way through a premeditated assault. Local police disclosed that six youngsters and a instructor have been hospitalized, with two of them in essential situation.

The taking pictures in Allen is one in every of 17 mass taking pictures occurrences thus far this 12 months and one in every of 8 mass taking pictures occasions that came about around the country closing weekend. Texas, the place the taking pictures transpired, had the second-highest choice of mass shootings within the nation in 2022, simply in the back of Illinois.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a remark by the use of his place of business mentioning that he’s coordinating with native and state regulation enforcement in accordance with the Allen taking pictures and that his ideas are with the folks of Allen all the way through this impossible tragedy. During an interview on Fox News Sunday, Abbott emphasised that psychological well being is the long-term way to gun violence. However, his tendency to shift the dialog to immigration has resulted in heated responses from different leaders.

In reaction, Texas Sen. Roland Gutierrez tweeted that there’s a particular position in hell for individuals who witness such incidents and fail to take steered motion, whilst criticizing Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick for loosening gun restrictions and failing to take on the state’s rising developments in gun violence. Gutierrez expressed frustration with their loss of ok motion and known as them out for his or her empty phrases.

All in all, the violent occasions of new days have upended communities international, as electorate, politicians, and influential figures combat to get a hold of actionable steps to quell gun violence and its unfavourable results.



