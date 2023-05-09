Judge grants teacher aide’s injunction against Matanzas High student accused of knocking her unconscious

- Advertisement -

The Florida student accused of brutally attacking a teacher’s aide and knocking her unconscious at Matanzas High School is now being ordered to have no contact with the victim.

On Thursday, a judge granted the victim, Joan Naydich’s request for an injunction, or restraining order, for protection against repeat violence from the 17-year-old boy.

The school employee suffered broken ribs and significant bruising following the attack, a spokesperson for Flagler Schools told FOX 35 News.

The Flagler County student was arrested after the Feb. 21 incident – which was caught on the school’s security camera – on a charge of felony aggravated battery with bodily harm. The teenager has since pleaded not guilty.

Deputies said the attack happened after the student became upset with the teacher’s aide for taking away his Nintendo Switch, but Naydich denied ever taking the gaming console from him.

The attack was not the teen’s first time being violent. According to court records, he was arrested three separate times for battery in 2019.

According to court documents, he will undergo a mental examination to determine if he is competent to stand trial. Judge Terence Perkins ordered the mental competency exam to determine if the teen, who is being charged as an adult, meets the definitions by Florida law for intellectual disability or autism.

The teen’s next court hearing is set for April 5.