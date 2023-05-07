Matthew Cleveland transfers to Miami: Former Florida State wing, five-star recruit crosses rivalry line

Miami’s males’s basketball workforce made a vital switch acquisition when former Florida State wing Matthew Cleveland dedicated to the Hurricanes over Auburn and Missouri. Cleveland holds the #13 spot within the CBS Sports Transfer Rankings and will likely be crucial in serving to Miami refill misplaced manufacturing from the workforce that gained the ACC regular-season identify and reached the Final Four for the primary time in program historical past.

His intra-conference and intra-state transfer is noteworthy due to his position in handing the Hurricanes their most effective house lack of the season in 2022-23. Cleveland scored a contested 3-pointer on the buzzer to beat Miami on February twenty fifth, main the Seminoles to the largest comeback in ACC historical past, rallying from a 25-point deficit to win, thank you essentially to a 20-point recreation from Cleveland.

Cleveland led Florida State in scoring, averaging 13.8 issues consistent with recreation, whilst grabbing 7.4 rebounds consistent with recreation in spite of the workforce’s disappointing season. The Seminoles neglected out at the NCAA Tournament in either one of his seasons and completed 9-23 (7-13 ACC) in 2022-23.

Here are some takeaways from Cleveland’s dedication to Miami:

Significant position awaits

Isaiah Wong was once the main scorer in Miami’s Final Four run and has no plans of returning for his 5th and ultimate season of eligibility after averaging 16.2 issues in 2022-23. Jordan Miller, the workforce’s second-leading scorer, is out of eligibility, whilst different double-digit scorers, Nijel Pack and Norchad Omier, are checking out the draft waters. Cleveland is predicted to step in and play a very important position even though Pack and Omier go back.

Cleveland has untapped doable

Cleveland, a former five-star prospect, stands at 6-foot-7 with a 35% development in his 3-point shot, and a few characteristics of a possible NBA wing. Though he wishes to strengthen his protection and exhibit extra consistency from in the back of the arc, he’s a confirmed ACC manufacturer who can ranking from mid-range or assault the basket. Cleveland’s untapped doable has room to release, particularly in Miami’s extra fluid offensive device. Coach Jim Larranaga has had vital good fortune with big-time transfers just lately, together with Miller, Pack, and Omier.

Waning choices

Cleveland’s dedication leaves simply two of the highest 20 avid gamers uncommitted within the CBS Sports Transfer Rankings. Texas Tech switch Jaylon Tyson and Penn switch Jordan Dingle are the 2 final possibilities. The access time limit for avid gamers to be eligible for the 2023-24 season is Thursday, and whilst there may well be further motion, lots of the big-name transfers have dedicated to their locations.