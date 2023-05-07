Jose Altuve injury update: Astros star ahead of schedule in return from broken thumb

Houston Astros 2nd baseman Jose Altuve is getting better from a broken proper thumb sooner than anticipated and has hit at the box for 2 consecutive days. He informed newshounds, including per MLB.com, that his growth is sudden. He has even controlled to hit a couple of balls out of the park. Altuve had suffered a broken thumb all through the World Baseball Classic in March and had gone through surgical procedure, with a two-month restoration duration expected. At six weeks post-surgery, there may be nonetheless no actual timeline for when Altuve will resume play, however his restoration goes neatly consistent with the Astros.

Mauricio Dubón has been a outstanding substitute for Altuve at 2nd base all through his absence, with a batting line of .297/.317/.373, and has even performed all positions except for first base and catcher. His versatility permits the staff to stay him in the lineup.

Altuve, now 33, carried out neatly in the final season with a batting line of .300/.387/.533, 28 house runs, and 18 stolen bases. However, his postseason efficiency was once deficient, with a batting line of .190/.242/.241 in 13 video games. Nonetheless, the Astros went directly to win the World Series.

The Astros input Sunday’s play with a plus-22 run differential and a 17-16 document, 2 1/2 video games at the back of the Texas Rangers in the AL West.