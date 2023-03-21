Match Preview – UPW Women vs DC Women, Women’s Premier League 2022/23, 20th Match

Big Picture

UP Warriorz have Sophie Ecclestone to thank for bailing them out of stricken waters for 2 video games in a row now. Wins that appeared difficult – first in a low-scorer towards Mumbai Indians, after which in a tall chase towards Gujarat Giants – have catapulted them into the highest 3. - Advertisement -

Even if 3rd-positioned Warriorz lose towards Delhi Capitals on Wednesday, they’re positive to play the Eliminator, thus giving them a shot on the ultimate; but when they beat Capitals, it’s going to power a 3-manner race for the highest spot if Mumbai occur to lose their ultimate fit towards Royal Challengers Bangalore. However, Warriorz are up to now in the back of each Mumbai and Capitals on web run charge that it’s close to not possible to catch up in only one recreation.

- Advertisement - That mentioned, they might have most certainly settled for 3rd should you had requested them closing week, which noticed them undergo their 3rd loss in 4 video games regardless of beginning the season with a win.

Over to their fighters. Capitals have come storming again to thieve the highest spot that appeared destined to be Mumbai’s once they had raced to 5 directly wins. But two losses in a row for Mumbai have opened the door ajar. In sending Mumbai on a tailspin by way of chasing down 110 in simply 9 overs closing night time, Capitals are ready the place a win of their ultimate team recreation may just vault them directly into the general supplied Mumbai both lose their ultimate fit, or win it however do not pass Capitals on web run charge. - Advertisement -

But Capitals may just end atop with a loss too, although they would not wish to input the playoffs devoid of momentum. Capitals additional stand to realize if Royal Challengers convey their A recreation to overcome Mumbai.

Warriorz would dearly love for his or her Indian batters to show up and strike shape. Devika Vaidya, Kiran Navgire and Deepti Sharma have all struggled in recent years, however their loss of runs were compensated by way of contributions from Grace Harris and Tahlia McGrath.

Capitals, although, don’t have any such worries. Meg Lanning is the best possible run-getter of the event up to now, whilst Shafali Verma’s damaging recreation that gave the impression to have abandoned her all the way through the T20 World Cup has given them the turbocharge up best; her strike charge of 189 is obviously the most efficient for any batter with no less than 200 runs within the event. To upload to that, Marizanne Kapp has been scoring runs and selecting wickets for amusing, Alice Capsey has lent batting muscle within the powerplay, and Jemimah Rodrigues has supplied a soothing affect within the heart order.

Then there was the ever-dependable Jess Jonassen who has been round to play a task very similar to what Michael Bevan did for Australia all the ones years in the past – bail the staff out of bother again and again. This is a smartly-rounded batting unit top on self assurance.

Arundhati Reddy’s bowling used to be applauded after the win towards Mumbai Indians•BCCI

Players to Watch

With rankings of 12, 8 and 1 in her closing 3 innings, Warriorz captain Alyssa Healy has hit a coarse patch. But she has the recognition of being a large-fit participant. As the Eliminator nears, there could not were a greater likelihood than this to roar again into shape and elevate the boldness of doing so towards a gun bowling assault.

Don’t let the uncooked numbers idiot you. She could have simply two wickets in 5 video games, however Arundhati Reddy had a rhythm to her bowling that Lanning applauded unprompted after the win towards Mumbai. Reddy additionally seems to have cranked up her tempo, and appeared menacing together with her nip-backers all the way through her spell of one for 10 in 3 overs in that fit.

Possible XIs

Delhi Capitals: 1 Meg Lanning (capt), 2 Shafali Verma, 3 Alice Capsey, 4 Jemimah Rodrigues, 5 Marizanne Kapp, 6 Jess Jonassen, 7 Taniya Bhatia (wk), 8 Shikha Pandey, 9 Arundhati Reddy, 10 Radha Yadav, 11 Tara Norris

UP Warriorz: 1 Alyssa Healy (capt, wk), 2 Devika Vaidya, 3 Tahlia McGrath, 4 Kiran Navgire, 5 Grace Harris, 6 Deepti Sharma, 7 Sophie Ecclestone, 8 Simran Shaikh, 9 Anjali Sarvani, 10 Parshavi Chopra, 11 Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Stats and Trivia

Among groups that experience completed within the best 3, Capitals’ tempo bowler Shikha Pandey’s ten wickets is essentially the most amongst seamers within the festival.

Harris’ strike charge of 170.07 is 3rd easiest within the festival amongst batters who’ve made no less than 200 runs, with Sophie Devine 2nd with a strike charge of 175.

Ecclestone’s financial system of 6.21 is the most efficient amongst those that have picked up no less than ten wickets this season