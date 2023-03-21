Match Preview – UPW Women vs DC Women, Women’s Premier League 2022/23, 20th Match

Big Picture
Even if 3rd-positioned Warriorz lose towards Delhi Capitals on Wednesday, they’re positive to play the Eliminator, thus giving them a shot on the ultimate; but when they beat Capitals, it’s going to power a 3-manner race for the highest spot if Mumbai occur to lose their ultimate fit towards Royal Challengers Bangalore. However, Warriorz are up to now in the back of each Mumbai and Capitals on web run charge that it’s close to not possible to catch up in only one recreation.
That mentioned, they might have most certainly settled for 3rd should you had requested them closing week, which noticed them undergo their 3rd loss in 4 video games regardless of beginning the season with a win.
Over to their fighters. Capitals have come storming again to thieve the highest spot that appeared destined to be Mumbai’s once they had raced to 5 directly wins. But two losses in a row for Mumbai have opened the door ajar. In sending Mumbai on a tailspin by way of chasing down 110 in simply 9 overs closing night time, Capitals are ready the place a win of their ultimate team recreation may just vault them directly into the general supplied Mumbai both lose their ultimate fit, or win it however do not pass Capitals on web run charge.
Warriorz would dearly love for his or her Indian batters to show up and strike shape. Devika Vaidya, Kiran Navgire and Deepti Sharma have all struggled in recent years, however their loss of runs were compensated by way of contributions from Grace Harris and Tahlia McGrath.
Capitals, although, don’t have any such worries. Meg Lanning is the best possible run-getter of the event up to now, whilst Shafali Verma’s damaging recreation that gave the impression to have abandoned her all the way through the T20 World Cup has given them the turbocharge up best; her strike charge of 189 is obviously the most efficient for any batter with no less than 200 runs within the event. To upload to that, Marizanne Kapp has been scoring runs and selecting wickets for amusing, Alice Capsey has lent batting muscle within the powerplay, and Jemimah Rodrigues has supplied a soothing affect within the heart order.
Then there was the ever-dependable Jess Jonassen who has been round to play a task very similar to what Michael Bevan did for Australia all the ones years in the past – bail the staff out of bother again and again. This is a smartly-rounded batting unit top on self assurance.
Delhi Capitals: 1 Meg Lanning (capt), 2 Shafali Verma, 3 Alice Capsey, 4 Jemimah Rodrigues, 5 Marizanne Kapp, 6 Jess Jonassen, 7 Taniya Bhatia (wk), 8 Shikha Pandey, 9 Arundhati Reddy, 10 Radha Yadav, 11 Tara Norris
UP Warriorz: 1 Alyssa Healy (capt, wk), 2 Devika Vaidya, 3 Tahlia McGrath, 4 Kiran Navgire, 5 Grace Harris, 6 Deepti Sharma, 7 Sophie Ecclestone, 8 Simran Shaikh, 9 Anjali Sarvani, 10 Parshavi Chopra, 11 Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Shashank Kishore is a senior sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo