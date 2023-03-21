Arteta can replace Tomiyasu with Rosiak

Arsenal have loved a stellar marketing campaign to this point, within the Premier League anyway. The Gunners have misplaced simply 3 league fits all season and are these days eight issues transparent on the summit, albeit with a sport in surrender the chasing pack.





All seems rosy on the Emirates underneath Mikel Arteta, who has needed to combat his option to get so far, however the endurance proven by way of the Arsenal board appears to be paying off. He has evolved an exquisite team of avid gamers and there were some advantageous performances this time period.

None extra so than Ben White, who has excelled at right-back, significantly registering an help in ther contemporary win over Crystal Palace.

His shape has been much more spectacular bearing in mind centre-back is his herbal place, whilst Takehiro Tomiyasu has been drafted in as duvet when required, even if no longer at all times impressing.

The Japanese right-back has been at the outer edge this time period, with White acquiring the beginning slot at the appropriate facet of the defence. Tomiyasu has performed 21 league fits in general, averaging a Sofascore ranking of 6.68/10, score him because the third worst participant within the squad judging by way of general ranking.

Arteta is at all times having a look forward to the long run and there generally is a teenage starlet able to replace Tomiyasu faster quite than later – Reuell Walters.

The 18-year-old featured within the membership’s pre-season excursion ahead of the marketing campaign were given underway and with mounting accidents, used to be incorporated within the matchday squad when Palace visited the Emirates on Sunday afternoon.

The full-back is obviously neatly considered in north London however he may just neatly face festival from Michal Rosiak, every other budding Hale End skill.





Who is Michal Rosiak?

The 17-year-old right-back has been with Arsenal since 2016 and signed a scholarship ultimate summer time as he starts to make title for himself within the U18 facet.

Indeed, this season he has performed seven fits within the U18 Premier League, scoring twice and registering 5 assists, appearing his attack-minded nature, one thing which may be a large bonus for the Spaniard, who loves his full-backs so that you can assault with threat.

He additionally has three targets in simply 4 FA Youth Cup appearances, that means he has ten objective contributions in simply 12 fits to this point in 2022/2023, a fairly outstanding quantity for anyone so younger.

Reporter Theo Mwangi even praised the Polish starlet ultimate month, saying: “Michal Rosiak is a very good player when inverting and going forward, needs to work on his defensive attributes though.”

That ‘inverting’ nature is essential to any full-back in Arteta’s device with White and Oleksandr Zinchenko having develop into masters of that position during 2022/23.

Indeed, there might be quite a few time to paintings on that and the defensive facet of his sport within the coming months for Rosiak, particularly with avid gamers equivalent to White to appear as much as and be told from.

Tomiyasu hasn’t made the influence many concept he would have following his arrival in 2021 and with Rosiak growing neatly within the Hale End academy, he must be on his ft.