Match Preview – MI Women vs UPW Women, Women’s Premier League 2022/23, Eliminator

Big image: Warriorz and Mumbai, a story of contrasts In this inaugural season of the WPL, UP Warriorz have specialized in doing the not possible. They introduced their arrival with a blockbuster win, which Grace Harris delivered from what gave the impression of some extent of no go back. They misplaced to Royal Challengers Bangalore, who had misplaced their first 5 video games at the trot, and halted Mumbai Indians’ 5-recreation successful streak.

Warriorz have made the playoffs at the again of a robust heart-order show. Of the 1161 runs Warriorz have scored, 663 have come from the center order (Nos. 4 to 7), essentially the most within the WPL. Tahlia McGrath and Harris have made the large's proportion of those runs, each scoring in way over 200.

Mumbai's heart order, by contrast, has most effective contributed 464 in their 1119 runs, and just about part the ones heart-order runs have come from Harmanpreet Kaur. The different main contributor has been Amelia Kerr, who hit an unbeaten 45 within the event opener. Pooja Vastrakar and Issy Wong have blown cold and warm, on the other hand, and in consequence Mumbai's batting has tended to lose fizz if the highest order hasn't scored too many runs, as has been the case of past due. Mumbai have misplaced two in their ultimate 3 video games, managing rankings of 127 and 109 for 8 in the ones two losses.

Warriorz and Mumbai have used 4 uncapped Indian avid gamers each and every within the pageant. Warriorz, although, have additionally steadily performed Kiran Navgire and Anjali Sarvani – who've performed most effective six T20Is each and every – and Devika Vaidya, who has performed 13 T20Is. Navgire started the event with a part-century, whilst Sarvani has 3 wickets to turn in her 8 appearances. Only Vaidya hasn't left a mark but, and used to be overlooked of Warriorz's ultimate league recreation. Sarvani and Parshavi Chopra have complemented the skilled Warriorz bowlers in Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Deepti.

Mumbai, in the meantime, have banked so much on their established names. Save for Saika Ishaque, who has taken 13 wickets, Mumbai's different important contributions, with each bat and ball, have come from the likes of Harmanpreet, Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt and Kerr.

They will hope for extra from their uncapped contingent as they appear to jump previous Warriorz and arrange a identify conflict with Delhi Capitals.

Form information Mumbai Indians WLLWW (ultimate 5 finished suits, most up-to-date first)

UP Warriorz LWWLL

In the highlight: Saika Ishaque and Sophie Ecclestone

In the primary 4 video games of the WPL, left-arm spinner Saika Ishaque picked up 12 wickets at an economic system fee of five.85. This used to be at a time when the rankings have been top and the entire economic system fee of all bowlers have been 8.44. However, Ishaque has been wicketless in 3 of her ultimate 4 outings whilst going at an economic system fee of seven.78. The total economic system fee of the bowlers on this duration (after March 14) used to be 7.60. A key cog within the Mumbai bowling line-up, all eyes will probably be on Ishaque within the Eliminator.

Sophie Ecclestone has been a constant performer within the WPL, selecting up wickets in each and every of her outings. Her economic system fee of 6.22 is the most efficient amongst bowlers with ten or extra wickets within the pageant. She has additionally proven glimpses of her skill with the bat below power. Expect the England spinner to step up at the giant instance.

Apart from her standard excellence with the ball, Sophie Ecclestone has contributed tellingly with the bat as smartly•BCCI

Team news: Harris set for imaginable go back

Mumbai have not in reality shuffled their XI a lot until they have had damage considerations. So be expecting them to box an unchanged facet. If they search for a tweak with the drained pitches in thoughts, they might have a look at Chloe Tryon, for the reason that she bowls left-arm spin to head together with her exhausting hitting.

Mumbai Indians (possible): 1 Hayley Matthews, 2 Yastika Bhatia (wk), 3 Nat Sciver-Brunt, 4 Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), 5 Amelia Kerr, 6 Pooja Vastrakar, 7 Issy Wong/Chloe Tryon, 8 Amanjot Kaur, 9 Humaira Kazi, 10 Jintimani Kalita, 11 Saika Ishaque

Grace Harris ignored Warriorz’s ultimate league recreation with what their head trainer Jon Lewis known as “a minor injury”. If she’s recovered, she would possibly go back rather than Shabnim Ismail.

UP Warriorz (possible): 1 Alyssa Healy (capt & wk), 2 Shweta Sehrawat, 3 Kiran Navgire, 4 Tahlia McGrath, 5 Grace Harris, 6 Deepti Sharma, 7 Simran Shaikh, 8 Sophie Ecclestone, 9 Anjali Sarvani, 10 S Yashasri/Rajeshwari Gayakwad, 11 Parshavi Chopra

Pitch and prerequisites

It would be the eleventh and the ultimate recreation at DY Patil this WPL, the place 60 of 114 wickets have fallen to spin. The spinners’ economic system fee of seven.72 at this venue is most effective marginally upper than the short bowlers’ 7.18. The pitch in Navi Mumbai isn’t as spin-conducive as the only at Brabourne Stadium, even supposing each Warrriorz’s Ecclestone and Mumbai’s Ishaque have picked up seven and 8 wickets respectively right here.