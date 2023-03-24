25 Weekend Blessings to Make This a Happy and Relaxing Time

It’s the weekend.

A time to recharge. Relax and hang around with family members and buddies.

Maybe get a few issues round the home finished. And in the end, get ready a bit for the approaching week.

To permit you to with that I’d like to proportion 25 weekend blessings.

I am hoping you’ll in finding one thing uplifting and sure right here.

And if you wish to have much more inspirational blessings for the weekend then take a look at this post with Saturday blessings and this one stuffed to the brim with Sunday blessings.

Inspirational Weekend Blessings

“Here’s your Friday and weekend blessings! May your weekend be blessed with love, kindness and some time for relaxation and recharging.”

“This weekend help those who are not so blessed. Donate a bit of food, things you don’t need anymore or a bit of your time to help them out.”

“Happiness and fulfillment will come for you and your loved ones this weekend if you keep the faith.”

“A blessed weekend to you my friend! May this be a few loving and fun days for you and your loved ones.”

“Count your blessings. It’s a simple way to infuse your weekend and daily life with more hope and happiness.”

“Weekend blessings may come in forms you do not expect. So pay attention because what seems negative can teach you a helpful lesson or bring you success in the near future.”

“Do you want to enjoy your weekend together with me? There is no one I’d rather spend time with to make this a few fun and happy days.”

Uplifting Weekend Blessings

“Remember your family and friends in prayer for when they are blessed, you will be blessed too.”

“Spend this blessed weekend with family. Go on a hike, go to the pictures or have a barbecue and just enjoy each other’s company and the delicious food.”

“If things are tough right now, keep the faith and remember that God helps those who help themselves. So don’t give in and keep moving forward towards your dreams.”

“The finest weekend blessings a person can wish for are you, my friends and family. It’s all I truly need to be happy.”

“As you head home for the weekend, pick one thing you can do for a friend or family member this weekend to lift them up and serve them in their need.”

“Be the one that gives hope today. Spread the sunshine in a loved one’s life and spark joy in your own life by being kind to yourself and through that make it a wonderful day and blessed weekend for you all.”

“Decide to make small acts of kindness throughout this day to make it a blessed weekend for the people in your life.”

“Keep your joy in your heart today even if you stumble or fall during this weekend.”

Motivational Weekend Blessings

“Make life what you want it to be this weekend. I believe in your and your personal power.”

“This weekend be the blessings of the elderly or students and help them out in some way. By listening, by giving them a hand or donate something they need but you don’t.”

“Thank God it’s Friday and thank you for all the blessings we have received and the one’s God has in store for you.”

“God bless you, my dear friend. You are always so kind and helpful to me and I am so grateful to have you in my life.”

“This weekend, free yourself of your own and others’ expectations. Do what you like. What you deep down want. Pray, play sports, paint a painting, spend quality time with your loved ones or just have a lazy morning in bed. This weekend is yours.”

“When you serve your fellow man then you also serve the Lord and do good work on his behalf.”

“I know that life is tough sometimes. But I believe in you. And I know that if you start by helping someone else in your life first you’ll feel better about yourself and more energetic and so it will then be easier for you to help yourself too.”

“Memories of the weekend’s past warms my heart and reminds me that I may have many more weekends in my future but not the one I have right now. So I need to appreciate it as best I can at this moment in time.”

“This weekend, listen more than you talk. Smile more than you frown. Give more than you take. Spread the blessings you want to receive. That’s how we make this a blessed weekend for all of us.”

