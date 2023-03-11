Match Preview – GG Women vs DC Women, Women’s Premier League 2022/23, 9th Match





Big image: Giants eye again-to-again wins

Gujarat Giants had been within the news for the entire unsuitable causes at first of the WPL.

First the thriller round Deandra Dottin’s “medical condition”, which used to be adopted via her rebuff on social media. Then Beth Mooney’s harm of their event opener, adopted via lengthy suspense over her availability.

Then, Sneh Rana used to be named stand-in captain sooner than a social-media gaffe that urged Harleen Deol could be the brand new captain despatched tongues wagging. Some groups undergo that a lot drama over a complete season. But, that is all up to now.

Rana has been firmly passed the reins, Laura Wolvaardt has are available in as Mooney’s substitute, and there appears to be a settled glance concerning the crew that an emphatic victory can result in.

Sophia Dunkley, who can have no longer performed had Mooney been are compatible, set the level alight with an 18-ball part-century of their earlier recreation, whilst Harleen and D Hemalatha have proven spark in each and every of the 3 video games they have got performed. If S Meghana can hearth on the most sensible of the order, the collective batting would possibly they’ve may problem Delhi Capitals as they target for again-to-again wins.

Royal Challengers Bangalore dropping a fourth immediately recreation has supposed the gulf between them and the opposite 4 groups has develop into larger. If Giants win on Saturday, they are going to firmly be again in competition for the playoffs.

Capitals have one of the neatly-rounded gadgets within the pageant, however they got an enormous fact take a look at via Mumbai Indians. Meg Lanning battled arduous, however the remainder of the batting unit collapsed round her. That stated, they might somewhat have that one off recreation out of the best way now than all over the knockouts.

Shafali Verma’s manner has in large part been refreshing, some distance other to the diffidence we noticed on the T20 World Cup. Jemimah Rodrigues, who helped ship their opening win, has been placing in combination key contributions. But there’s a comfortable underbelly to their decrease center order. In Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia and Radha Yadav, there may be no longer a lot batting intensity past the superstars. There in lies a possibility for Giants.

Players to look at: Pandey and Meghana

Remember that devious inswinger to wash bowl Alyssa Healy from a few years in the past? That’s the model of Shikha Pandey the Capitals would really like to look with the brand new ball. So some distance, there was little swing and motion on be offering for her. And with out the ones two parts, Pandey has struggled a little. She takes nice delight in reinventing herself each time she is challenged, so how she bounces again towards Giants might be value gazing.

S Meghana has the popularity of being an explosive batter in Indian home cricket. So some distance, alternatives to show off that with the Indian crew had been uncommon, as a result of the presence of a longtime most sensible order in Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues. That has supposed she has most commonly been within the reserves. Now is her alternative to deliver that explosive recreation to the fore and display the selectors what she will probably be offering going ahead.

Delhi Capitals: 1 Meg Lanning (capt), 2 Shafali Verma, 3 Jemimah Rodrigues, 4 Marizanne Kapp, 5 Alice Capsey, 6 Jess Jonassen, 7 Taniya Bhatia (wk), 8 Shikha Pandey, 9 Radha Yadav, 10 Tara Norris, 11 Titas Sadhu/Minnu Mani

Gujarat Giants: 1 Sophia Dunkley, 2 S Meghana, 3 Harleen Deol, 4 Ash Gardner, 5 D Hemalatha, 6 Annabel Sutherland, 7 Sneh Rana (capt), 8 Kim Garth, 9 Sushma Verma (wk), 10 Tanuja Kanwar, 11 Mansi Joshi

“You can’t go out there and look at 180 right from the start. You get yourself into a bit of trouble if you do that.”

Meg Lanning on her finding out from the Mumbai recreation

"Sneh Rana has had very good support from her vice-captain, her deputy Ash Gardner – both of them worked together. Sneh has done well because she also has the experience of leading Indian Railways in the domestic season."

Giants mentor Mithali Raj offers a ringing endorsement in their stand-in captain





